New Delhi: Renault India has launched the 2021 Renault Kwid in the country as part of its ongoing 10th anniversary celebrations. With five different variants on offer, the price of the 2021 Renault Kwid starts at Rs 4.06 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.51 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Kwid has been Renault India’s most successful vehicle, the automobile manufacturer’s range also includes the Renault Triber, Renault Kiger and Renault Duster, at present.Also Read - Renault Kiger Concept Version Unveiled, Likely to be Launched in India in Early 2021

The 2021 Renault Kwid gets the same two engine options as before. There is a 0.8-litre SCe petrol engine that develops 54PS of maximum power and 72Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed MT. Also available is a 1.0-litre SCe petrol mill that produces 68PS of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. Also Read - Renault appoints Venkatram Mamillapalle as India head, Sumit Sawhney to take up global role

According to Renault India, the Kwid hatchback complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India. The 2021 Renault Kwid is equipped with dual front airbags as a standard feature, which is a welcome move. Besides, the 2021 Kwid Climber edition gets a new dual-tone exterior shade — White with Black roof — and fresh features like electric ORVMs, and day and night IRVM. Additionally, it comes with front driver side pyrotech and pretensioner. Also Read - Renault to hike vehicle prices in India by up to 1.5% from Jan

The 2021 Renault Kwid is being offered in five variants — RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT Option and Climber Option. Below are their prices (ex-showroom).

RXE 0.8L – Rs 4,06,500

RXL 0.8L – Rs 4,36,500

RXT 0.8L – Rs 4,66,500

RXL 1.0L MT – Rs 4,53,600

RXL 1.0L AMT – Rs 4,93,600

RXT Option 1.0L MT – Rs 4,90,300

RXT Option 1.0L AMT – Rs 5,30,300

Climber Option 1.0L MT – Rs 5,11,500

Climber Option 1.0L AMT – Rs 5,51,500

Renault India is offering benefits up to Rs 80,000 on select variants across its product range in September 2021. As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, the automobile manufacturer has also rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards, with maximum loyalty benefits up to Rs 1.10 lakh, which is over and above the regular consumer offers.

In August 2021, Renault India had launched the new Renault Kiger RXT(O) variant at a starting price of Rs 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom).