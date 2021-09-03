New Delhi: The introduction of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has created a lot of buzz in the market, more so in the mid-size motorcycle space. While the Classic 350 has always been a favourite among the masses for its butch appearance and go-anywhere attitude, people have never shied away from accessorising it to enhance the looks. Royal Enfield has revealed the complete list of official accessories that the customers can pair with the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa: Price Comparison
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Accessories
- Black Airfly Evo Engine Guard – Rs 3,550
- Silver Airfly Evo Engine Guard – Rs 3,950
- Silver Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 4,250
- Black Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 3,950
- Black Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 2,950
- Silver Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 3,450
- Black Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 2,900
- Silver Sumpguard – Rs 2,750
- Silver Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 3,150
- Silver Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500
- Black Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500
- Bar End Mirror Mounts – Rs 550
- Black Commuter Waterproof Inner Bag – Rs 1,150
- Black Commuter Pannier – Rs 1,950
- Black Commuter Pannier Rail – Rs 1,800
- Black Style 1 Alloy Wheels – Dual – Rs 12,500
- Black Style 2 Alloy Wheels – Dual – Rs 12,500
- Black Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750
- Brown Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750
- Black Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950
- Brown Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950
- Black Rear Rack – Rs 2,750
- Silver Rider Seat Springs – Rs 1,150
- Silver Aero Visor – Rs 850
- Black Aero Visor – Rs 850
- Touring Screen – Rs 3,950
- Brown Passenger Backrest Pad – Rs 950
- Black Passenger Backrest Pad – Rs 950
- Black Passenger Backrest Mounts – Rs 1,600
- Brown Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000
- Black Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000
- Black Bar End Mirrors – Rs 5,800
- Black Touring Mirror – Rs 6,250
- Black Low Ride Rider Seat – Rs 2,500
- Brown Low Ride Rider Seat – Rs 2,500
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price
With five variants (Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome) on offer, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1,84,374 and Rs 2,15,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colours
The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is being offered in 11 colour options — Redditch Sage Green, Redditch Grey, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Grey, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Desert Sand, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Chrome Red and Chrome Bronze.
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine & Transmission
The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 employs an all-new J series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI engine that is tuned to belt out 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Mileage
The claimed mileage for the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is 37kmpl.