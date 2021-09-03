New Delhi: The introduction of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has created a lot of buzz in the market, more so in the mid-size motorcycle space. While the Classic 350 has always been a favourite among the masses for its butch appearance and go-anywhere attitude, people have never shied away from accessorising it to enhance the looks. Royal Enfield has revealed the complete list of official accessories that the customers can pair with the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa: Price Comparison

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Accessories

Black Airfly Evo Engine Guard – Rs 3,550

Silver Airfly Evo Engine Guard – Rs 3,950

Silver Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 4,250

Black Airfly Engine Guard – Rs 3,950

Black Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 2,950

Silver Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 3,450

Black Octagon Engine Guard – Rs 2,900

Silver Sumpguard – Rs 2,750

Silver Trapezium Engine Guard – Rs 3,150

Silver Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500

Black Deluxe Footpegs – Rs 2,500

Bar End Mirror Mounts – Rs 550

Black Commuter Waterproof Inner Bag – Rs 1,150

Black Commuter Pannier – Rs 1,950

Black Commuter Pannier Rail – Rs 1,800

Black Style 1 Alloy Wheels – Dual – Rs 12,500

Black Style 2 Alloy Wheels – Dual – Rs 12,500

Black Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750

Brown Touring Rider Seat – Rs 3,750

Black Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950

Brown Touring Passenger Seat – Rs 2,950

Black Rear Rack – Rs 2,750

Silver Rider Seat Springs – Rs 1,150

Silver Aero Visor – Rs 850

Black Aero Visor – Rs 850

Touring Screen – Rs 3,950

Brown Passenger Backrest Pad – Rs 950

Black Passenger Backrest Pad – Rs 950

Black Passenger Backrest Mounts – Rs 1,600

Brown Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000

Black Pleated Seat Covers – Rs 1,000

Black Bar End Mirrors – Rs 5,800

Black Touring Mirror – Rs 6,250

Black Low Ride Rider Seat – Rs 2,500

Brown Low Ride Rider Seat – Rs 2,500

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price

With five variants (Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome) on offer, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1,84,374 and Rs 2,15,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colours

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is being offered in 11 colour options — Redditch Sage Green, Redditch Grey, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Grey, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Desert Sand, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Chrome Red and Chrome Bronze.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine & Transmission

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 employs an all-new J series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI engine that is tuned to belt out 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Mileage

The claimed mileage for the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is 37kmpl.