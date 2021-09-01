Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India today. Now we all know that the Classic 350 is Royal Enfield’s largest-selling motorcycle in the country. So, the expectations are quite high from the new Royal Enfield Classic 350.Also Read - This Tech Start-up Offers BMW, KTM, Royal Enfield as Joining Bonus to Employees

Before the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch takes place in the country, here are some important details you should know about it.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price

The old Classic 350 was available in Single Channel ABS and Dual Channel ABS variants and priced between Rs 1,79,782 and Rs 2,06,962 (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the new Classic 350 is expected to be offered in the same variants, it might be priced a tad bit higher in comparison to the outgoing model.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications

While the outgoing Classic 350 employed a 346cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, EFI engine (19.1bhp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque) mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox, the 2021 Classic 350 is expected to arrive with a new 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil-cooled, EFI engine (20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque) paired with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. This new engine also powers the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Apart from a new engine, the 2021 Classic 350 is expected to get an all-new chassis. The old single downtube frame might be replaced by a new twin downtube spine frame.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Features

We are expecting the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be loaded with a host of fresh features, including a new headlamp and a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedo and a digital display for odo. We are also expecting the new model to get Royal Enfield Tripper for turn-by-turn navigation.

The new Classic 350 will have alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The customers will have an option to choose between Single Channel ABS and Dual Channel ABS variants. Although Royal Enfield has officially not announced all the colour options that will be available with the 2021 Classic 350, we are expecting several new additions to the line-up.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Rivals

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will rival the likes of the Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Jawa.