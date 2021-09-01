Royal Enfield today launched the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374 (ex-showroom, Chennai). With five different variants on offer, the top-of-the-line model is priced at Rs 2,51,118 (ex-showroom, Chennai).Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Today: Price, Features, Specifications, All Other Details You Should Know

Built from ground up, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, as mentioned earlier, is available in five variants — Redditch Series, Halcyon Series, Signals Series, Dark Series, and Chrome Series.

Below are the variant-wise 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices (ex-showroom, Chennai).

2021 Classic 350 Redditch Series – Rs 1,84,374

2021 Classic 350 Halcyon Series – Rs 1,93,123

2021 Classic 350 Signals Series – Rs 2,04,367

2021 Classic 350 Dark Series – Rs 2,11,465

2021 Classic 350 Chrome Series – Rs 2,51,118

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets 11 colour options. Royal Enfield is offering more than 35 accessories with the new Classic 350.

More details to follow…