New Delhi: Royal Enfield has launched its largest-selling bike and the mid-size motorcycle segment leader, the Classic 350, in a fresh avatar. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been introduced with a wide array of updates, most significant being a modern J-series engine and an all-new chassis. Let us check out the technical specifications of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in detail.Also Read - Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom Launched With H'ness CB350, Here Is How It Will Benefit You

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine & Transmission

There is a new J-series engine at the heart of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. The 349cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, electronic fuel-injected engine puts out 20.2bhp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of utmost torque at 4,000rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The same engine-gearbox combination is employed by the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Complete List of Official Accessories Out, Details Here

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chassis & Suspension

As mentioned before, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has entered the market with a new chassis. It now gets a twin downtube spine frame from the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. There is a telescopic suspension at the front with 41mm forks and 130mm travel, and twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers at the rear with 6-step adjustable preload. Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa: Price Comparison

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Tyres & Brakes

The tyres, as well as brakes in the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, are bigger than before. The front has a 100/90-19-57P tubeless tyre, while the rear gets a 120/80-18-62P tubeless tyre. Depending on the variant, the motorcycle either has spoke wheels or alloys.

The braking duties are performed by 300mm disc at the front and a 270mm disc/153mm drum at the rear. The motorcycle is available in both single-channel and dual-channel variants.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dimensions

As far as dimensions are concerned, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is 2,145mm in length, 785mm in width (without mirrors) and 1,090mm in height (without mirrors). The seat height and ground clearance measure 805mm and 170mm, respectively. The motorcycle has a 1,390mm long wheelbase. Its kerb weight is 195kg. At 13 litres, the fuel tank capacity is slightly lower than before.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants & Prices

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is being offered in five variants — Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome. Its price ranges from Rs 1,84,374 to Rs 2,15,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi).