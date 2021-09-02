New Delhi: The much-awaited 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is finally here. The Classic 350 has been the largest-selling model of Royal Enfield for a very long time now, and in its fresh avatar, the motorcycle does seem like a powerful package. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been launched with a host of updates, including a new engine and a new chassis, to take on the likes of the Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Jawa in the mid-size motorcycle space. Let us check out the variants, price, colours, features and specifications of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1,84,374

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants

The new Classic 350 is being offered in five variants. Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Today: Price, Features, Specifications, All Other Details You Should Know

– Redditch

– Halcyon

– Signals

– Dark

– Chrome

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price

The starting price for the entry-level Classic 350 Redditch is Rs 1,84,374. The Classic 350 Halcyon costs Rs 1,93,123. The Classic 350 Signals is going to set you back by Rs 2,04,367. The Classic 350 Dark is available for Rs 2,11,465. The price of the top-spec Classic 350 Chrome begins at Rs 2,15,118. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). While a front disc brake is standard across the range, the Classic 350 Redditch gets a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS. The remaining variants are equipped with a rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colours

The 2021 Classic 350 has been introduced in 11 colour options in all. The Redditch variant gets two — Redditch Sage Green and Redditch Grey. The Halcyon variant comes in three — Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black and Halcyon Grey. The Signals variant has two — Signals Marsh Grey and Signals Desert Sand. The Dark variant also has a couple — Dark Stealth Black and Dark Gunmetal Grey. The top-spec Chrome variant is available in two as well — Chrome Red and Chrome Bronze.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Features

The new Classic 350 gets an updated headlamp. The taillamp cluster is also fresh. The indicators have been borrowed from the Meteor 350. The entire lighting system features halogen bulbs. There is a new semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and an LCD, which displays fuel level and odo, among others. The new Classic 350 features Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation system. There is a new USB port below the handlebar. Also, the updated switchgear has been borrowed from the Meteor 350.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications

The old UCE 346cc engine has been replaced by a new J series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI unit in the 2021 Classic 350. The engine belts out 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. We have already seen this engine in the Meteor 350. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The 2021 Classic 350 is based on a new twin downtube spine frame, which also underpins the Meteor 350. The front has a telescopic suspension, 19-inch wheel (spoke/alloy) with 100/90 tyre and 300mm disc. The rear gets twin-tube emulsion shocks, 18-inch wheel (spoke/alloy) with 120/80 tyre and 270mm disc/153mm drum. The tyres, as well as brakes, are larger than before.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the new Classic 350 is 2,145mm long, 785mm wide (without mirrors) and 1,090mm high (without mirrors). While the wheelbase of the new model remains identical to the old one at 1,390mm, the ground clearance has increased by 35mm to an impressive 170mm. The fuel tank capacity is 13 litres now.