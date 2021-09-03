Royal Enfield has launched the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India. The Classic 350 has been reigning supreme in the mid-size motorcycle segment for a very long time now. Built from ground up, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 packs a powerful punch with a host of updates, from new engine and chassis to contemporary features, and is set to lock horns with the likes of the Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Jawa. Let us compare the prices of these four mid-size motorcycles.Also Read - 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variants, Price, Colours, Features, Specifications, Details Here

Available in five different variants (Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome), the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 price starts at Rs 1,84,374 and goes up to Rs 2,15,118. The Honda H'ness CB350 is offered in two variants (DLX and DLX Pro) and priced between Rs 1,94,450 and Rs 1,99,450.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is offered in a single variant. However, its price ranges from Rs 1,89,900 to Rs 1,95,860 depending on the colour option you go for. You can choose between single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS variants of the Jawa, which is priced between Rs 1,77,351 and Rs 1,93,357. (All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 employs an all-new J series, 349cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled, EFI engine that churns out 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. At the heart of the Honda H’ness CB350 is a 348.36cc, 4-stroke, OHC, air-cooled, single-cylinder, FI engine that produces 20.8bhp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 uses a 374cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, FI engine that belts out 20.7bhp of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Jawa is powered by a 293cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, EFI engine that is tuned to develop 26.9bhp of maximum power and 27.02Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.