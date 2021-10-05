New Delhi: The 2021 Tata Punch has been finally unveiled and it does come across as a promising vehicle, at least on paper. In terms of technical specifications, it packs a powerful punch. The 2021 Tata Punch has a new-gen iteration of an engine we have already seen before. The AMT version has a unique segment-first feature. Its dimensions are pretty solid as well. Let us have a detailed look at all the technical specifications of the 2021 Tata Punch.

2021 Tata Punch Engine

The 2021 Punch is a petrol-only model. There is no option for a diesel engine. At the heart of the vehicle is a new-generation 3-cylinder 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine has Dyna-Pro technology, which improves the overall performance of the 2021 Punch, according to Tata Motors. You can either drive the vehicle in City mode or Eco mode.

2021 Tata Punch Gearbox

While a 5-speed MT is standard, the 2021 Punch buyers can opt for a 5-speed AMT as well. The AMT version gets a segment-first Traction-Pro mode, which comes to aid when one of the wheels of the vehicle gets stuck somewhere.

2021 Tata Punch Dimensions

The 2021 Punch measures 3,827mm in length, 1,945mm in width (with mirrors) and 1,615mm in height. It has a 2,445mm long wheelbase. The claimed boot space for the vehicle is up to 366 litres, which is quite good for a vehicle of the size of the 2021 Punch. Its ground clearance is 187mm, which is again top-notch for this segment.

2021 Tata Punch Brakes

The 2021 Punch has disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. This is standard. All the vehicles in this class have discs at the front and drums at the rear.

2021 Tata Punch Wheels & Tyres

The 2021 Tata Punch has 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are shod with tubeless tyres. The spare wheel is a 15-inch steel unit.