New Delhi: Volvo Car India today launched the 2021 Volvo XC60 petrol mild-hybrid and the 2021 Volvo S90 petrol mild-hybrid in the country. Both models are priced at Rs 61.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury car manufacturer also announced that it will soon introduce the new Volvo XC90 petrol.

The 2021 Volvo XC60 petrol mild-hybrid and the 2021 Volvo S90 petrol mild-hybrid are powered by the same 2.0-litre engine that develops 250hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. In the XC60, the engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all the four wheels. However, the 8-speed automatic transmission in the S90 transfers power to the front two wheels.

Both models are equipped with features like an advanced air cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor, Android-powered infotainment system with Google Services, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, front collision mitigation support, rear collision warning and mitigation support, 360-degree camera and parking assistance (front, rear and side). Volvo Car Group has teamed up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services.

Volvo Car India has also announced a three-year Volvo Service Package at a special price of Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes for the 2021 Volvo XC60 petrol mild-hybrid and the 2021 Volvo S90 petrol mild-hybrid. The package is introductory and is being offered during the festive season only. It includes regular maintenance and wear and tear cost over three years.