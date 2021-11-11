New Delhi: Volvo Car India has launched the 2021 Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid SUV in the country. Priced at Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2021 Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid SUV follows the introduction of the 2021 Volvo XC60 petrol mild-hybrid SUV and the 2021 Volvo S90 petrol mild-hybrid sedan in India last month.Also Read - 2021 Volvo XC60, S90 Launched In India, Both Petrol Mild-Hybrid Models Priced At Rs 61.90 Lakh

“With the launch of the new XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter. The confidence reposed by the customer in our brand has given us the conviction to offer them technology-loaded new models. This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market,” Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

The Volvo XC90 is the automaker’s first car to be based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA). This platform underpins all Volvo cars in the 60 and 90 series, and has resulted in the strongest Volvo cars to date because of extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car.

The new Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid SUV employs a 2.0-litre engine that develops 300hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all the four wheels. The seven-seater SUV has an air suspension system.

The 2021 Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid SUV comes equipped with premium features like front massage seats, 360-degree camera, touch screen interface, head-up display, 1,400W/19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, advanced air quality system with PM2.5 sensor, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane-keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, front collision mitigation support, rear collision warning and mitigation support, and park assist pilot. The SUV’s cabin has blend of high-end materials such as wood, crystal and metal in a sophisticated Scandinavian design.

So far as colour options are concerned, the new Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid SUV has four of them — Crystal White Pearl, Onyx Black, Denim Blue and Pine Grey.

Volvo Car India is offering a three-year Volvo service package at a special price of Rs 75,000, plus applicable taxes, with the 2021 Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid SUV. This is an introductory offer and applicable only during the current festive season. It includes regular maintenance as well as wear and tear cost over three years.