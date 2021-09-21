New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 in the country. The 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 has been introduced with the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and the 2021 Yamaha R15M. Along with the two new motorcycles, the new maxi sports scooter will also be available at all Yamaha dealerships across the country from the end of this month. Here are important details you should know about the 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155.Also Read - 2021 Yamaha R15 V4, 2021 Yamaha R15M: Price, Features, Specifications, Colours, All Other Important Details

2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Colours

The Aerox 155 gets a couple of colour options — Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. It will also be offered in the special Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Prices

The standard Aerox 155 is priced at Rs 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Aerox 155 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition will set you back by Rs 1,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Specifications

The Aerox 155 uses a differently tuned version of the 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine, which is also employed by the R15 V4 and the R15M. The engine produces 15PS of maximum power and 13.9Nm of peak torque in the maxi sports scooter and is mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission). There is a smart motor generator system for quiet engine starts, and a stop and start system to save fuel.

The Aerox 155 uses 26mm telescopic forks at the front and dual pitch springs at the rear. It gets 14-inch wheels with tubeless tyres (110mm front and 140mm rear). There is a 230mm disc brake at the front with single-channel ABS. The maxi sports scooter has a 145mm ground clearance. The fuel tank can hold 5.5 litres of gasoline.

2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 Features

The Aerox 155 looks rather broad at the front and has an aerodynamic design, just like the 2021 R15 V4 and the R15M. The maxi sports scooter has LED headlights and LED taillight with 12 compact LEDs. There is a 5.8-inch LCD instrument panel with multiple functionalities. For rider’s convenience, the fuel lid has been positioned externally. The Aerox 155 comes with Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application. It has a generous 24.5-litre under-seat storage. A charging socket is located in the front compartment.