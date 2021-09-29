New Delhi: India Yamaha Motor had launched the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and the 2021 Yamaha R15M in the country earlier this month. The two-wheeler manufacturer has now revealed the complete accessory list, along with the price, for the two bikes. Since the R15 V4 is mechanically quite similar to the R15M, the same set of accessories can be paired with both of them.Also Read - 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155: The Iconic Maxi Sports Scooter Is Here. Details Inside

The clutch/brake lever for the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and the 2021 Yamaha R15M has been priced at Rs 950. The frame slider is available for Rs 1,650. You can buy the lever guard for Rs 900. India Yamaha Motor is offering a mobile charger for the R15 V4 and the R15M at Rs 750. The seat cover will cost you Rs 490. The customers can have the skid plate for Rs 550 and tank pad for Rs 190.

Clutch/brake lever – Rs 950

Frame slider – Rs 1,650

Lever guard – Rs 900

Mobile charger – Rs 750

Seat cover – Rs 490

Skid plate – Rs 550

Tank pad – Rs 190

The 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 has Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue colour options, while the 2021 Yamaha R15M gets a single Metallic Grey shade. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

R15 V4 Metallic Red – Rs 1,67,800

R15 V4 Dark Knight – Rs 1,68,800

R15 V4 Racing Blue – Rs 1,72,800

R15M Metallic Grey – Rs 1,77,800

Both motorcycles employ the same 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, FI engine that is tuned to produce 18.4PS of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. You can have the engine with a standard 6-speed gearbox. The bikes have track and street ride modes. While traction control system is standard, the R15 V4 Racing Blue and the R15M are equipped with quick-shifter as well. They also get a fully-digital LCD instrument panel and Y-Connect (smartphone Bluetooth connectivity) as standard.