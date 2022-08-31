Audi Q3 launched: The 2022 Audi Q3 was officially launched in India on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs. 44.89 Lakh and the top-spec technology trim at Rs. 50.39 Lakh (ex-showroom). Audi is also giving benefits to its first 500 customers, which include a 2+3 year extended warranty, 3 year/50,000 km comprehensive service value package, and further special loyalty benefits to existing Audi India customers. The new-gen Audi Q3 is larger in all dimensions compared to the previous gen, which should translate to better space in the interior. The design is wrapped around 18-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels. For 2022, the SUV gets 5 colour options – orange, white, grey, black and blue.Also Read - Audi Cars To Get More Expensive In India From September; Here's Why

2022 Audi Q3 engine

The new Q3 is powered by a 2-litre petrol TFSI engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, which is enough to propel the SUV from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. This power goes to all four wheels by way of Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which should make this a safe and reliable daily driver. It also has Audi’s drive select driving modes, along with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Also Read - Volvo Cars launches XC40 in India at Rs 39.9 lakh

2022 Audi Q3 interior

Audi Q3 comes with a free-floating infotainment screen, the new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now integrated in the dashboard. Also Read - Audi announces limited period service package

It also gets decorative aluminium inserts on the dashboard and door pads, creating an element of contrast. Unlike Audi’s more expensive models, Audi has retained physical dials and buttons for the climate control system.

2022 Audi Q3 Technology

Interior in Aluminium look (Elements on the mirror adjustment switch, the power window switches, the parking brake control button, and door strips in aluminum look)

MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch

Audi Drive Select

Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus

Ambient lighting package plus (30 Colours)

Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate

Luggage compartment lid, electrically opening and closing

Audi phone box with wireless charging system

Audi Sound System (Ten speakers, 180 W)

2022 Audi Q3 colour option

Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. The colour options available for the interior include Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige