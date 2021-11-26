New Delhi: Ducati has unveiled the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4. The Borgo Panigale-based motorcycle manufacturer claims that with the 2022 version, the Panigale V4 project completes the most significant evolution since its birth. There are improvements in all areas, from aerodynamics to ergonomics, engine, chassis, and electronics, resulting in an even faster bike on the racetrack and at the same time more intuitive and less tiring for a wide range of riders.

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 employs a new 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale MotoGP-derived engine. The engine has been updated in the lubrication circuit and is coupled to a new oil pump that reduces power absorption. The power figure has increased by 1.5hp to 215.5hp, while the torque output stands at 123.6Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The superbike has four power modes – Full, High, Medium and Low. There is also a new Ride by Wire map management system. A new exhaust system is available as well.

Talking about the chassis, the lightweight front frame is made of magnesium, while the seat post uses cast aluminum. The new Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with the fresh Ohlins NPX 25/30 electronically controlled pressurised fork, which has 125mm travel. The rear has Ohlins TTX36 shock. The pivot of the single-sided aluminum swingarm is positioned 4mm higher than that of the outgoing model. There are 3-spoke 17-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. The braking system has Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front with four 30mm diameter pistons each working on 330mm diameter discs, while at the rear, there is a single 245mm disc with a 2-piston caliper.

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with the latest-generation electronic package, which includes controls that manage all the riding phases, whose operating parameters are connected by default to the four riding modes available (Race A, Race B, Sport, Street). There is also a new instrument panel. The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4’s fairing now integrates more compact and thinner double-profile design wings. The lower part of the fairing features redesigned extraction sockets. The seat is flatter and has a different coating. The tank has been redesigned.

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4, along with the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 S, will be available starting from December 2021 in the classic Ducati Red colour option.