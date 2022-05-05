New Delhi: Honda Cars India recently unveiled the new all-new City hybrid mid-size sedan. The company has now revealed its prices as well and the deliveries will commence immediately. The pure hybrid version of the City sedan has been launched at a price tag of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a fully-loaded ZX trim, the Honda City Hybrid commands a premium of Rs 4-4.5 lakh over the standard Honda City Petrol CVT model. The new City Hybrid made its global debut last year and is the first mainstream segment car in India to be equipped with strong hybrid technology.Also Read - Honda to Launch New City Hybrid on This Date | Check Features, Price Here

The new Honda City e:HEV comes with Exhilarating Torque performance that ensures a supreme driving experience. Book Now: https://t.co/2n2P3p5da5#HondaCityeHEV #SupremeElectricHybrid pic.twitter.com/rbdBT12PCl — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) April 26, 2022

2022 Honda City e:HEV: Engine, Mileage

The City e:HEV hybrid gets a unique Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that’s been mated to two electric motors. With the first motor acting as an electric generator and the other as means of propulsion, the City e:HEV sports a claimed fuel economy figure of 26.5kpl and 1,000km of range. The standard petrol-powered City ZX CVT delivers a claimed 18.4kpl. With the powertrain mated to an eCVT transmission and a battery pack in the boot, the City hybrid sedan prioritises electric-only mode in start/stop conditions. Overall, the engine operates at a peak efficiency of 2,000rpm, and produces 126hp of power and 253Nm of torque, according to autocarindia.com.

2022 Honda City e:HEV: Safety features

Apart from the tech-laden hybrid powerplant, Honda is also offering segment-first active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking. All of this has been bundled in the Honda Sensing Suite. Additionally, the City e:HEV hybrid gets six airbags, ORVM-mounted lane-watch cameras, multi-angle rear-view camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS), vehicle stability assist, hill-start assist and ISOFIX-compatible rear seats. In terms of telematics, the Honda Connect is now compatible with Alexa and Google and offers functions like remote engine start, door lock/unlock, AC on/off, and more.

2022 Honda City e:HEV: Design

Visually, the Honda City Hybrid bears subtle cosmetic changes over the standard version. While the front and rear logos get a blue border to highlight the hybrid nature, the fog lamp housings get a claw-type design and the rear has been accentuated with a boot spoiler and diffuser with carbon fibre pattern. The interior cabin layout on the City e:HEV remains the same, apart from an updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. In addition, the hybrid sedan also gets ambient lighting, electric sunroof and an updated version of Honda Connect with Amazon Echo, Google assistant and smartwatch (iOS and Android) integration.

The Honda City hybrid has no direct rivals in the segment. It will however compete against the top-spec versions of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the auto market.