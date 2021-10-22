New Delhi: The Hyundai Creta is hands down the SUV segment leader in India. Its popularity has all the more soared since the second-gen model was launched in the country in March 2020. If you have any doubt, just look at its monthly sales figures and everything will become crystal clear. Right now, we have a very important piece of news to share with you about the Hyundai Creta. The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has been revealed and we are expecting it to be launched in India next year.Also Read - Renault Duster Has Offers Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh In October 2021. All Details Inside

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift India Launch

The design sketch of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has been revealed by Hyundai Motors Indonesia. While this model will be a facelift for the Indian market when it is launched here in 2022, it will be a completely new model for the Indonesian market. At present, Hyundai Motors Indonesia sells models like the Palisade, Staria, Santa Fe, Ioniq Electric, H-1 and Kona Electric.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift: What Is New?

The second-gen Hyundai Creta available in India already looks stunning. But 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift takes the style quotient a notch higher. Its front fascia resembles that of the new Hyundai Tucson. It gets an all-new grille, which Hyundai calls 'Parametric Jewel' grille. Additionally, there are 'Parametric Jewel' DRLs, which seamlessly integrate with the grille. The headlamp cluster has been redesigned and so has been the front bumper. Overall, the front looks very butch in the design sketch. We are expecting the production-spec model to have a similar muscular character. There are mild tweaks to the rear as well, mainly the taillamp cluster.

Hyundai Motor India might introduce the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift with more features. While the Creta is already a feature-loaded SUV, the facelifted model could come with additional equipment like ADAS to ward off threat from the recently-launched MG Astor. At present, you get premium features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system and panoramic sunroof, among others, in the Hyundai Creta. Also available is Blue Link connectivity technology with 50+ features. Like I mentioned before, its already a feature-loaded SUV.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Powertrains

We are expecting the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift to be introduced with the same powertrain options that the current model gets. At present, the engine and transmission choices in the SUV include a 1.4-litre Turbo-GDi petrol mill (140PS of maximum power and 242Nm of peak torque) with a 7-speed DCT, a 1.5-litre N/A petrol motor (115PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) with a 6-speed MT and an IVT automatic, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT torque converter.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Price In India

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift price is expected to be higher than the current model, which is priced between Rs 10.16 lakh and Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted Hyundai Creta will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and MG Astor, among others.