Hyundai Tucson launch LIVE updates: The all-new Hyundai Tucson is set to launch in the Indian market today, August 10. The company has already started the pre-booking of it upcoming flagship SUV for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered in two variants-Platinum and Signature. The SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 24 lakh, ex-showroom. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan. The SUV will be made available with two powertrain options, i.e. 2.0 litre petrol and diesel. The transmission options will be a 6-speed automatic gearbox (on the petrol) and an 8-speed automatic (on the diesel). Also, the car will be offered with an all-wheel-drive mode.Also Read - Planning To Buy A Car? Discount Bonanza By Nearly All Manufacturers Ahead Of Festive Season

2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch LIVE updates