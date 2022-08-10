Hyundai Tucson launch LIVE updates: The all-new Hyundai Tucson is set to launch in the Indian market today, August 10. The company has already started the pre-booking of it upcoming flagship SUV for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered in two variants-Platinum and Signature. The SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 24 lakh, ex-showroom. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan. The SUV will be made available with two powertrain options, i.e. 2.0 litre petrol and diesel. The transmission options will be a 6-speed automatic gearbox (on the petrol) and an 8-speed automatic (on the diesel). Also, the car will be offered with an all-wheel-drive mode.Also Read - Planning To Buy A Car? Discount Bonanza By Nearly All Manufacturers Ahead Of Festive Season

2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch LIVE updates

Live Updates

  • 8:50 AM IST

    Hyundai Tucson launch LIVE: Hyundai Tucson features for comfort & convenience

    The all-new Hyundai TUCSON will be equipped with smart and premium features such as:

    1. Bose Premium Sound 8 Speaker System
    2. Hands Free Smart Power Tail Gate with Height Adjustment
    3. Driver Power Seat Memory Function
    4. Electric parking Brake
    5. Wireless Phone Charger
    6. Rain Sensing Wipers
    7. Remote Engine Start with Smart Key
    8. Dual Zone FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control) with Auto Defogger
    9. Digital cluster displays – personalized themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front & rear parking sensor display, Drive Mode Select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart) and Multi Terrain Modes (Snow/Mud/Sand).
    10. Front Ventilated & Heated Seats

  • 8:06 AM IST

    2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch LIVE: Hyundai Tucson Advanced infotainment & connectivity

    The all-new Hyundai TUCSON will epitomize user experiences with a 26.03 cm (10.25″) HD Audio Video Navigation System that reinforces the SUV’s hi-tech cabin experience while also enhancing convenience. The infotainment system offers:

    1. High Definition Wide Screen
    2. Split Screen display
    3. Embedded Voice Commands
    4. Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto / Apple Car Play)
    5. Full Touch centre fascia integrating infotainment and AC controls
    6. Multi Language Support (10 Regional Languages and 2 Global Languages)
    7. Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant in Hindi & English (1st in
    Segment)
    8. Over-the-air updates (system and map)
    9. Ambient Sounds of Nature
    10. Valet Mode
    11. User Profiles for Personalization

  • 8:00 AM IST

    2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch LIVE: Hyundai Tucson engine and gearbox

    The new Hyundai Tucson will be powered by a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 154 bhp and 192 Nm, mated to a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed AT. This premium SUV will get an all-wheel-drive system too along with multi-drive modes.

  • 7:58 AM IST

    2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch LIVE: Tucson gives you new-age premium SUV experience with advanced connectivity solutions

    The all-new Hyundai TUCSON has been developed to offer customers a new-age premium SUV experience with advanced connectivity solutions that cater to modern day needs of consumers. With Hyundai Bluelink, TUCSON offers enhanced Voice Recognition commands and over the Air Updates (System and Map), delivering a seamless 3rd space experience.