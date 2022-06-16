2022 Hyundai Venue: Hyundai India has raised curtain from the new Venue facelift. Priced at Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the Venue facelift is available in a choice of six variants – E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O). Along with new tech, the sub-compact SUV receives a notable cosmetic update as part of the mid-life-cycle update bringing in design cues similar to its larger global siblings.Also Read - Huge Discounts On Honda And Tata Cars During Month Of June; Save Thousands Of Rupees | Details Inside

It is important to note that the turbo-petrol and diesel variants now start at an affordable price of Rs 10 lakh, due to their inclusion in the lower S(O)/S+ variant. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre petrol engine can be had in higher-end S(O) and SX variants.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is offered with seven colour choices namely Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black (New), Fiery Red, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Polar White, Fiery Red with Black Roof Dual Tone (New)

2022 Hyundai Venue: Here are the features

On the styling front, the facelifted Venue does look significantly different than its pre-facelift version, but retains the same boxy silhouette.

2022 Hyundai Venue gets a new Tucson-inspired Parametric Jewel grille along with the same twin headlight setup.

The upper cluster lights of 2022 Hyundai Venue get new LED elements.

The redesigned front bumper gets a cladding-type element which makes it look simplistic and more upright.

The 2022 Venue’s side profile remains largely unchanged save for the new 16-inch alloys.

The SUV also gets a completely reworked rear.

2022 Hyundai Venue has a new connected LED tail lamps.

The rear bumper looks more upright and with the faux skid plate (also present at the front), it looks a bit more SUV-ish.

The facelifted Venue will be covered in a new black and ivory theme.

The interior’s overall layout remains unchanged, save for some new features.

The new SUV features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, electric sunroof, automatic AC, up to six airbags, ESC, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system).

2022 Hyundai Venue rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines have been carried forward.

The SUV gets no mechanical changes and continues with its three engine options: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 100PS 1.5-litre diesel, and 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol.

While the petrol and diesel engine get 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions, respectively,

The turbo-petrol unit can be had with either a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto).

2022 Hyundai Venue New Added Features:

LED projector headlamps

4-way powered driver seat

A flat-bottom steering wheel

Digitised driver display

Drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Normal (only for DCT)

Two-step reclining seats in the second row (segment-first)

Alexa and Google Voice Assistant support

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Auto air purifier

Ambient sounds of nature

The facelifted Hyundai Venue continues to rival the seven other cars in the subcompact SUV space, namely, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300