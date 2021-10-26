New Delhi: The Hyundai Venue has been a very successful sub-4m compact SUV since its launch in India in May 2019. It has been a very reliable vehicle for Hyundai so far as churning out sales volume is concerned. And now, the automaker is working on the Hyundai Venue facelift. The 2022 Hyundai Venue has been spied in South Korea and here is what we know so far about the updated vehicle.

2022 Hyundai Venue: What is new?

From the spy shots, it becomes ample clear that the Hyundai Venue facelift has been updated at the front and rear. There is an all-new grille. While the split headlamp setup has been retained, the headlamp unit seems too have been tweaked a bit. Some work has been done on the front bumper as well. The Hyundai Venue in the spy images is sitting on a new set of alloy wheels. However, it remains to be seen if these alloys will be introduced in India. At the rear, there are redesigned tail lamps. Even the rear bumper has been redone.

There are no details about the interiors of the Hyundai Venue facelift yet. However, the Venue is already a loaded sub-4m compact SUV with features like an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fully automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger, air purifier, cooled glovebox, cruise control and electric sunroof.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Engine & Transmission

We are expecting the Hyundai Venue facelift to get the powertrain options that are available with the current model. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm) with a 5-speed MT; a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol mill (120PS/172Nm) with 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT choices; and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (100PS/240Nm) with a 6-speed MT. Hyundai Motor India might add an automatic option to the 2022 Hyundai Venue diesel though.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Launch

We are expecting the Hyundai Venue facelift launch to take place in India in the first half of 2022.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Price

At present, the Hyundai Venue price starts at Rs 6,99,200 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and goes up to Rs 11,85,600 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Hyundai Venue facelift might be priced somewhat higher.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Rivals

The Hyundai Venue facelift will lock horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300, among others.