New Delhi: KTM has launched the second-gen KTM RC 125 and the second-gen KTM RC 200 in India. India is the maiden market where the two models have been introduced. The second-gen KTM RC range was announced globally in August 2021. This is also the first-ever global upgrade of the KTM RC platform since 2014. While the 2022 KTM RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh, the 2022 KTM RC 200 is available for Rs 2.09 lakh. Both are introductory ex-showroom prices for Delhi.

The bookings for the 2022 KTM RC 125 and the 2022 KTM RC 200 are now open at all KTM showrooms across the country. The RC 125 will be available at showrooms from November 2021. However, the RC 200 will start reaching the showrooms this month only. In a few months, KTM will also launch the second-gen KTM RC 390 in India.

2022 KTM RC 125, 2022 KTM RC 200 Prices

2022 KTM RC 125 – Rs 1,81,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2022 KTM RC 200 – Rs 2,08,717 (ex-Showroom, Delhi)

The above-mentioned prices are introductory.

2022 KTM RC 125, 2022 KTM RC 200 Features

The 2022 KTM RC range comes with an all-new chassis, improved ergonomics, class-leading performance, updated electronics, and grand prix-inspired styling. Among the key features of the second-gen KTM RC 125 and the second-gen KTM RC 200 are:

New adjustable handlebars

New LED headlight on the KTM RC 200

New halogen headlight on the KTM RC 125

Integrated front position lamp with front blinkers

New LCD dash instrument cluster

New, larger airbox

All-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame

New SUPERMOTO ABS on the KTM RC 200

New, sharper taillight design

New lighter, high-strength wheels

New, lighter 320mm front disc brake and 230mm rear disc brake

Curved radiator

Stiffer hollow front axle

Wind screen with unique laser texture

Aluminum cast and split pillion grab

Increased fuel tank volume (from 9.5 litres to 13.7 litres)

The India version of the second-gen KTM RC 200 not only retains all the features as in the international version but also gets an additional upgrade of an all-new full LED headlamp unit.

2022 KTM RC 125, 2022 KTM RC 200 Specifications

The second-gen KTM RC range is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. It gets a new steel trellis frame with bolt-on subframe, lightweight wheels and brakes. The RC 125 and the RC 200 come with a WP APEX big piston fork in the front and a new WP APEX shock absorber in the rear.