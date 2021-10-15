New Delhi: KTM has finally introduced the 2022 KTM RC range in India. The 2022 KTM RC range includes the KTM RC 125, KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 390. As of now, only 125 and 200 models have been launched in the country. The range-topping 390 will enter the market after a few months. Now, India is the first country where the 2022 KTM RC range has been launched, which shows how important India is for KTM in the larger scheme of things. We believe that the KTM RC 125 will be the volume driver in the 2022 KTM RC range. Here are top highlights of the second-gen entry-level Supersport bike.Also Read - 2022 KTM RC 125, 2022 KTM RC 200 Launched In India. All Important Details Inside

2022 KTM RC 125 Price

The 2022 KTM RC 125 is available for an introductory starting price of Rs 1,81,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi). While bookings for the second-gen bike have opened, it will start reaching showrooms in November 2021.

2022 KTM RC 125 Engine & Transmission

The 2022 KTM RC 125 employs a 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine that produces 14.75hp of maximum power and 12Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. KTM claims that the engine has been remapped, and now has 'smoother' and 'hard-hitting' power delivery.

2022 KTM RC 125 Chassis

The 2022 KTM RC 125 is based on a new steel trellis frame with bolt-on subframe. It uses a WP APEX big piston USD fork at the front and a new WP APEX monoshock at the rear. There are newly-designed alloy wheels. The braking duties are performed by a 320mm front disc with a radially-mounted 4-piston caliper and a 230mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. The second-gen model also features a dual-channel ABS (Supermoto ABS).

2022 KTM RC 125 Features

The 2022 KTM RC 125 comes with MotoGP-inspired styling. It gets an all-new halogen headlamp with LED DRL and integrated turn indicators. There are new fully-adjustable handlebars and new foldable mirrors. The motorcycle features a redesigned LCD instrument cluster. The seat has thicker foam for better comfort and there are new aluminium grab handles. The footpegs are new as well. The fuel tank capacity has increased from 9.5 litres to 13.7 litres.