2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: On Raksha Bandhan, Mahindra is all set to take the wraps off the Scorpio Classic today, i.e. on August 12 at 11:30 am. The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be essentially a facelifted version of the old-generation Scorpio. Mahindra and Mahindra, India's largest UV maker recently launched the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in the country and received rave response from the buyers. The New Mahindra Scorpio Classic and 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be sold along side each other and strengthen the SUV portfolio of the brand. Ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, here's what we can expect from the SUV:

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic design

Mahindra Scorpio Classic will sport a blacked-out grille with six vertical chrome slats and Mahindra's new 'Twin Peaks' logo. The SUV will get re-styled bumpers and fog lamp assembly along with new dual-tone alloy wheels. Mahindra might also offer some new colour schemes for the Scorpio Classic.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic price

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to be priced lower than the newly launched 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, which was introduced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, officially the Prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic are expected to be announced by the end of this month.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic interior

The Scorpio Classic gets minor exterior changes, including a revised radiator grille. Inside, the SUV gets a dual-tone cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system. It gets the new ‘Twin Peak’ logo on the steering wheel, while the twin-dial instrument cluster has been carried over unchanged.

The Scorpio Classic is expected to be offered in ‘S’ and ‘S11’ trims with either seven or nine-seater options. configurations.

The interior composes a larger touchscreen infotainment system with touch-sensitive control.

The SUV will get piano black inserts on the dashboard and a dark wooden finish on the central console.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic engine

It could be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130 BHP @ 3,750 rpm. The engine could be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will mostly be powered by mHawk diesel engine with a power output of 137bhp and 319Nm of torque.

The motor will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, and there will be no automatic transmission on offer.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic rivals

The Scorpio Classic is expected to be offered in two variants, and it will lock horns with the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.