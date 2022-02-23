New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has launched the much anticipated New Baleno in India today (February 23). The 2022 Baleno has been launched at Rs. 65 Lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant while the top-end Alpha trim will set you back by Rs. 9.49 lakh with AGS transmission. Bookings for the new generation Baleno, which now comes loaded with new-age technology, has already been opened at a price of ₹11,000. 2022 Baleno facelift will renew its rivalry against the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in the premium hatchback segment. Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the fastest car to reach 1 million unit sales, and has been among the top 5 cars sales wise since launch.
2022 Baleno Facelift: Features, Specifications
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is the first car in its segment and many segments above to offer Head-Up Display (HUD) 360-degree view camera, and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ system with a new sound system with ARKAMYS tuning.
- Apart from the HUD, the new-age Maruti Suzuki Baleno will also get a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ARKAMYS surround sound system.
- The new-age Baleno will be the first car in the Maruti Suzuki’s lineup to war brand’s new ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language.
- Maruti Suzuki is the first car in the brand’s lineup to offer 6-airbags along with 19 other safety features like ABS with EBD, ESP among others.
- The car is 15% more fuel efficient as well 22.3 kmpl for MT /22.9 kmpl for AGS.
- The new Baleno gets new signature LED DRLs, New Wave front grille. It has a dynamic stance with strong shoulders, signature lamps and all-new alloys.
- Maruti Suzuki has replaced the CVT gearbox with the AGS gearbox as seen in all the hatchbacks of the brand. The 1.2-litre petrol unit remains the same.
- Total 7 variants launched for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha