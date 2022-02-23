New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has launched the much anticipated New Baleno in India today (February 23). The 2022 Baleno has been launched at Rs. 65 Lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant while the top-end Alpha trim will set you back by Rs. 9.49 lakh with AGS transmission. Bookings for the new generation Baleno, which now comes loaded with new-age technology, has already been opened at a price of ₹11,000. 2022 Baleno facelift will renew its rivalry against the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in the premium hatchback segment. Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the fastest car to reach 1 million unit sales, and has been among the top 5 cars sales wise since launch.

2022 Baleno Facelift: Features, Specifications