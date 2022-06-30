2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The wait is finally over as Maruti Suruzi introdused the new-gen version of the Brezza on Thursday. Pre-bookings for the same are already open both online as well as at dealerships. The new Brezza 2022 (Maruti Brezza 2022) is being pre-booked for Rs 11,000 both online and across dealerships. The previous gen Vitara Brezza was one of the best selling SUVs in India across and clocked a cumulative sales of 7.5 lakh vehicles in India. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets paddle shifter in the automatic variant, a redesigned TFT MID display. 360-degree camera, HUD, 6 airbags, automatic climate control and more.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza feature, Specifications
- The 2022 Brezza will feature ambient lighting, wireless charger, head up display and 360 degree camera.
- It will be available with two customisation packages called Metroscape and Terrascape.
- The 2022 Brezza will feature a layered dashboard design in dual-tone silver and brown finish.
- Brezza’s 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine will return 20.15 kmpl fuel efficiency.
- The car will feature 20+ safety features, three dual tone colours and 6 single tone colour schemes.
- For those interested, Maruti Suzuki India is also offering the 2022 Brezza SUV on a monthly subscription basis. The subscription rental can be availed at Rs 18,300 per month.
- The 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters that replaces the old 4-speed automatic is offered on the top three trims.
- Gearbox options meanwhile will include a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic.
- 2022 Brezza gets Maruti’s new 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen with an in-built voice assistant and connected car tech with over 40+ features
2022 MAruti Suzuki Brezza variants
Here are variant wise prices for the 2022 Brezza – LXi MT Rs 7.99 lakh, VXi MT Rs 9.46 lakh and AT Rs 10.96 lakh. ZXi MT at Rs 10.86 lakh and AT for Rs 12.36 lakh. ZXI+ MT Rs 12.30 lakh and AT for 13.80 lakh. Top of the line ZXI+Dual Tone variant at Rs 12.46 lakh for MT and Rs 13.96 lakh for AT.
Here's a look at the detailed price list of the new Maruti Brezza.
|2022 MARUTI SUZUKI BREZZA PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM, INDIA)
|Trim
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AT
|LXi
|Rs. 7.99 lakh
|VXi
|Rs. 9.46 lakh
|Rs. 10.96 lakh
|ZXI
|Rs. 10.86 lakh
|Rs. 12.36 lakh
|ZXI Dual Tone
|Rs. 11.02 lakh
|Rs. 12.52 lakh
|ZXI+
|Rs. 12.30 lakh
|Rs. 13.80 lakh
|ZXI+ Dual Tone
|Rs. 12.46 lakh
|Rs. 13.96 lakh
On the inside, the Brezza gets a new dual-tone black and brown dashboard design that looks somewhat similar to that on the Baleno. A lot of switchgear, steering wheel, instrument cluster, the infotainment software and other features are shared as well. The silver accents on the dashboard and doors add some element of contrast.