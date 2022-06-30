2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The wait is finally over as Maruti Suruzi introdused the new-gen version of the Brezza on Thursday. Pre-bookings for the same are already open both online as well as at dealerships. The new Brezza 2022 (Maruti Brezza 2022) is being pre-booked for Rs 11,000 both online and across dealerships. The previous gen Vitara Brezza was one of the best selling SUVs in India across and clocked a cumulative sales of 7.5 lakh vehicles in India. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets paddle shifter in the automatic variant, a redesigned TFT MID display. 360-degree camera, HUD, 6 airbags, automatic climate control and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza feature, Specifications

The 2022 Brezza will feature ambient lighting, wireless charger, head up display and 360 degree camera.

It will be available with two customisation packages called Metroscape and Terrascape.

The 2022 Brezza will feature a layered dashboard design in dual-tone silver and brown finish.

Brezza’s 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine will return 20.15 kmpl fuel efficiency.

The car will feature 20+ safety features, three dual tone colours and 6 single tone colour schemes.

For those interested, Maruti Suzuki India is also offering the 2022 Brezza SUV on a monthly subscription basis. The subscription rental can be availed at Rs 18,300 per month.

The 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters that replaces the old 4-speed automatic is offered on the top three trims.

Gearbox options meanwhile will include a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic.

2022 Brezza gets Maruti’s new 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen with an in-built voice assistant and connected car tech with over 40+ features

2022 MAruti Suzuki Brezza variants

Here are variant wise prices for the 2022 Brezza – LXi MT Rs 7.99 lakh, VXi MT Rs 9.46 lakh and AT Rs 10.96 lakh. ZXi MT at Rs 10.86 lakh and AT for Rs 12.36 lakh. ZXI+ MT Rs 12.30 lakh and AT for 13.80 lakh. Top of the line ZXI+Dual Tone variant at Rs 12.46 lakh for MT and Rs 13.96 lakh for AT. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp Bikes to Get Expensive By up to Rs 2,000 From Next Week

Here’s a look at the detailed price list of the new Maruti Brezza. Also Read - Ola Cars Plans to Hire 10,000 People, Expand to 100 Cities by Next Year. Deets Inside

2022 MARUTI SUZUKI BREZZA PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM, INDIA) Trim Petrol MT Petrol AT LXi Rs. 7.99 lakh VXi Rs. 9.46 lakh Rs. 10.96 lakh ZXI Rs. 10.86 lakh Rs. 12.36 lakh ZXI Dual Tone Rs. 11.02 lakh Rs. 12.52 lakh ZXI+ Rs. 12.30 lakh Rs. 13.80 lakh ZXI+ Dual Tone Rs. 12.46 lakh Rs. 13.96 lakh

On the inside, the Brezza gets a new dual-tone black and brown dashboard design that looks somewhat similar to that on the Baleno. A lot of switchgear, steering wheel, instrument cluster, the infotainment software and other features are shared as well. The silver accents on the dashboard and doors add some element of contrast.