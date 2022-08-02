2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Launch: It’s official! Maruti Suzuki India will be launching the new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto on August 18, 2022. And according to reports, the company will bring in new elements to its smallest product in the range, built on a completely new platform and powered by a new engine option. The entry-level Alto hatchback, one of the carmaker’s longest cars in production in India, is now in its third generation. Maruti will be bringing back the 1-litre petrol engine and AMT option with the upcoming Alto. With it, it receives several exterior and interior updates as well. Even the recent spy images revealed a few of these design changes to the new Alto that last underwent a generation change in 2012.Also Read - Maruti launches Alto range with driver side airbag

Maruti Suzuki Alto launch on August 18: Here’s what to expect

The car will stand on steel rims and get body-colored door handles and black ORVMs.

Even though the interior and exterior of the car remain under thick camouflage, it is expected to come with several fresh styling element and features as compared to the outgoing models.

Apart from a refreshed theme of the dashboard, instrument cluster and steering wheel, the new Alto will have features like 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system.

It is also expected that the new Alto will have electrically adjustable Outside Rare View Mirrors, Keyless entry among others.

The 2022 Alto could get the same 800cc petrol while also benefiting from the 1.0 litre DualJet petrol unit that powers the updates Celerio.

The engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT, while Maruti Suzuki could also offer a CNG version of the Alto, catering to a wider audience.

This updated engine has bumped up the mileage figures by nearly 4kmpl at 25.30kmpl in the case of S-Presso AMT.

Maruti Suzuki will also up the safety on the 2022 Alto, such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, and possibly ESC, which the carmaker is beginning to offer as a standard feature in some of its models.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be available in seven variants including Std, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O).

The overall length, width and height of the new Alto will stand at 3530mm, 1490mm and 1520mm (unladen) respectively. While its width remains unchanged, the model gets longer and taller than before. It will sit on a 2380mm long wheelbase (which is 20mm longer than current model) and has a GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) of 1150kg.

Based on the specifications mentioned in the new Alto K10 RTO document, here's how it sizes up against the current Alto 800:

New Alto K10 Alto 800 S-Presso Length 3530mm 3445mm 3565mm Width 1490mm 1515mm (w/ side moulding) 1520mm Height 1520mm 1475mm 1564mm Wheelbase 2380mm 2360mm 2380mm

The 2022 Maruti Alto K10 will have a starting price of Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback's prime rival will continue to be the Renault Kwid. Maruti will continue to offer the existing Alto alongside the new Alto K10.