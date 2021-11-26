New Delhi: The second-generation Suzuki S-Cross has made its global debut. The new Suzuki S-Cross, which is being manufactured at Suzuki’s Hungarian subsidiary Magyar Suzuki Corporation, will go on sale in Europe from the end of 2021, followed by export to Latin America, Oceania, and Asia. The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross has undergone a complete makeover with enhanced performance and safety, and boasts ALLGRIP 4×4 technology.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross: Major Festive Offers, Discounts On Nexa Models In October 2021

The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross features a large, piano-black grille and full-LED headlamps. The squared wheel arch mouldings accord the vehicle a sporty look. The LED tail lamps look very bold. The entire rear section of the new Suzuki S-Cross has been designed to give it a rugged appearance. Also available is a panoramic sunroof. The second-generation Suzuki S-Cross’s cabin has a three-dimensional shape. The centre console houses a 9-inch HD display audio system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle gets a multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control and 360-degree view camera, among others. It also comes with driving support functions such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert. Also Read - Maruti Recalls Over 1.81 Lakh Cars: Here's How To Check If Your Vehicle Needs Attention

The European-spec 2022 Suzuki S-Cross employs the same 1.4-litre DITC petrol engine with 48V SHVS mild hybrid system as before. The engine develops 129PS of maximum power and 235Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The 48-volt SHVS mild hybrid system, which is standard in the European model, not only minimises fuel consumption but also assists in acceleration. The ALLGRIP SELECT provides four-wheel drive capability. The vehicle is 4,300mm in length, 1,785mm in width and 1,585mm in height. It has a 2,600mm long wheelbase. The boot capacity is claimed to be 430 litres. Also Read - Maruti Recalls Over 1.81 Lakh Cars From Models Ranging Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, S-Cross, XL6. Details Here

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, which is on sale in India, uses a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. The engine produces 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. You can have it either with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT torque converter. Priced between Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross challenges Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Astor in India. There is no official word regarding the launch of the new S-Cross in India yet.