2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Japanese caremaker Toyota has revealed the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in India today, July 1. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. As of now, the company has only unveiled the model and has opened the bookings for it at Rs 25,000, which can be done through the company’s website and at Toyota’s dealerships. The launch of the Toyota Hyryder SUV will take place next month.

The SUV is manufactured by Toyota in its Karnataka plant unlike the Urban Cruiser and the Glanza, which are manufactured by Maruti Suzuki. Here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Feature, Specification and More

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with two powertrain options – both featuring 1.5-litre petrol engines with either an integrated starter generator (ISG) mild hybrid setup or a strong hybrid setup. The engine works in tandem with an electric motor that makes 79 hp and 141 Nm of torque. The strong hybrid powertrain is paired with an e-CVT gearbox. This hybrid system comes connected to a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery which, thanks to being a hybrid system, can charge on its own as the car is driven. Once charged, this enables the Hyryder to have an electric-only range of 25 km. Additionally, this system also bumps up the efficiency of the car as it is expected to deliver 24-25 km per litre mileage, making it the most efficient SUV in its class. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be launched with 7 single-tone colour options, including Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Sporting Red, Speedy Blue, Gaming Grey, Midnight Black, and Cave Black, the first 4 of which will also be offered in dual-tone colour options, coupled with Midnight Black. The car include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, and much more. Safety features on the SUV include 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, disc-brakes on all 4 corners, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, hill descend (only in AWD), and stability control.

As far its interior is concerned, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV.