Home

Car And Bike

2023 BMW X1 Launched in India at Rs 45.95 Lakh | Check Key Features Here

2023 BMW X1 Launched in India at Rs 45.95 Lakh | Check Key Features Here

The SUV features sleeker headlamps, comparatively larger grille, sportier bumpers, and news LED Daytime running lamps (DRLs).

2023 BMW X1 launched at ₹45.90 lakh

BMW News: German automobile giant BMW raised curtain from the 2023 BMW X1 in India on Saturday at a starting price of Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, BMW had earlier launched the updated X7 in the Indian market, at a price of ₹1.22 crore (ex-showroom). Interested buyers must note that the bookings can be made at the German auto giant’s dealerships, while deliveries will start by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the price of the third generation of the X1 SUV with petrol and diesel options can go up to ₹47.9 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW calls the new X1 an SAV (Sports activity vehicle) and the new X1 is larger than its predecessor in all dimensions – its 53mm longer, 24mm wider, 44mm taller and the wheelbase has gone up by 22mm.

2023 BMW X1: Here are some of the key features

2023 BMW X1 is powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine, the BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport produces 145 bhp power and a peak torque output of 360 Nm.

The SUV features sleeker headlamps, comparatively larger grille, sportier bumpers, and news LED Daytime running lamps (DRLs).

It is also fitted with shiny new 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.

The back of the vehicle is accentuated with wraparound LED tail lights.

The interiors get a glow-up with a curved infotainment system which is part of the new X7 and 7 series.

The cabin wears a stylish and more luxurious look with the dashboard featuring slim AC vents.

The latest BMW car takes 8.9 seconds for the car to attain a speed of 100 km/hr.

A 1,499 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine powers BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine, which produces 132 bhp and a peak torque output of 230 Nm.

Both engines are mated to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission.

The X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will start delivery from March while deliveries of the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) will commence from June. Taller, longer and wider, the new measurements of the SUV are 53 mm, 24 mm and 44 mm more in length, width and height, respectively.