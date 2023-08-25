2023 Hero Glamour Launched At Rs 82,348, Comes With New Features, Design. Claims Fuel Efficiency Of 63kmpl

Home

Hero Motocorp has introduced three new colour schemes with the updated Hero Glamour motorcycle. These new colours include Candy Blazing Red, Sports Red-Black, and Techno Blue-Black.

New Delhi: Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp announced the launch of the new Hero Glamour. The new Glamour comes with updated design, features and engine. The bike is offered in two variants – disc and drum. The disc variant is priced at Rs 86,348 and the drum variant is priced at Rs 82,348 (both prices ex-showroom). The fresh avatar of the motorcycle is now available at the company’s dealerships.

As far as the new look is concerned, it looks similar to the previous version however, the new Glamour gets a muscular fuel tank with shrouds and a single-pod reflector headlight setup. The bike features a single-piece seat with a single-piece grab-rail, and newly designed alloy wheels on both ends.

2023 Hero Glamour colour options

With the latest update, Hero Motocorp has introduced three new colour schemes with the updated Hero Glamour motorcycle. These new colours include Candy Blazing Red, Sports Red-Black, and Techno Blue-Black.

2023 Hero Glamour engine

At the heart of the new Glamour is a 125cc engine, which develops 10.8PS of maximum power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s i3S (idle stop-start system) tech, the motorcycle delivers a mileage of 63kmpl (claimed).

2023 Hero Glamour Features

The company has reduced the rider as well as pillion seat height by 8mm and 17mm, respectively. The fuel tank is presented in a flatter form to increase the seat space. The 2023 Hero Glamour has a ground clearance of 170mm.

The new Hero Glamour has a fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging port. It also comes with features such as real-time mileage, and low-fuel indicator.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “With its immense popularity, Glamour has created a large base of loyal fans among the youth of the country who are seeking style, comfort & technology. At Hero MotoCorp, our intent has always been to provide our customers with distinctive features and technologically advanced products. The introduction of the New Glamour will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the most competitive 125cc segment and help in improving market share. We are confident that the iconic Glamour in its new avatar will add to the growing appeal of our two-wheeler portfolio”.

