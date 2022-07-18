2023 Honda CR-V: Honda has released the teaser of the all-new 2023 CR-V. In this, new exterior and interior designs will be seen. Along with this, a hybrid powertrain can be found in this car equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Honda says that the 2023 CR-V will offer a more engaging and refined driving experience. So, let’s know 5 big things about this new car.Also Read - Audi A8 L launched in India at Rs 1.2 Crore, Check Features Here

First of all, we will give you information about its design. After this, we will tell you about the features of the interior, engine, and safety, and then about the cars with which it will compete in the market.

2023 Honda CR-V Design

Compared to the old model, the new CR-V may get a completely new design. It could be 69 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the fifth-generation model. A bigger grille can be found at the front along with bigger headlamps. The CR-V Sport could come with black 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels while the Sport Touring could get black 19-inch split 5-spoke alloys.

2023 Honda CR-V Interior & Features

The new CR-V could get a bigger interior with more advanced design and features. It can get a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard, which will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It can get gray or black leather seating and piano black dash trim.

2023 Honda CR-V Engine & Transmission

It can get the option of 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine and 2-litre four-cylinder engine. The 2-litre engine option could get a hybrid system with two electric motors. This model is available in international markets. AWD can be found in both engine options.

2023 Honda CR-V Safety Features

2023 Honda CR-V will have many safety features. It will have features like standard blind-spot monitoring, driver-attention monitor, traffic-sign recognition, and back-seat reminder.

2023 Honda CR-V Competition

It is not yet confirmed whether Honda will launch the 2023 CR-V in India or not. If this happens, it will compete with the Volkswagen Tiguan and the new Hyundai Tucson in India.