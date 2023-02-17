Home

2023 Hyundai Verna to be Launched In India On March 21: Check Expected Features, Price

2023 Hyundai Verna: For the 2023 Hyundai Verna, the automaker has brought significant changes to the front, side and rear of the mid-size sedan.

The rear side of the 2023 Hyundai Verna has new taillamps and again, LED strips running across the boot lid.

2023 Hyundai Verna Launch Updates: As the teasers are out, Hyundai said it will launch the 2023 Hyundai Verna on March 21. For 2023 Hyundai Verna, the bookings have already started and it can be made either at Hyundai dealerships or via official website of the company on payment of Rs 25,000.

For the 2023 Hyundai Verna, the automaker has brought significant changes to the front, side and rear of the mid-size sedan. In 2023 Hyundai Verna, there is a new blacked-out grille, flanked by LED headlamps with LED strips running across the face of the vehicle. The rear side of the 2023 Hyundai Verna has new taillamps and again, LED strips running across the boot lid.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is also getting a couple of real driving emission (RDE)-compliant engines, which are also E20 fuel-ready. In 2023 Hyundai Verna, there is a 1.5-litre TGDi petrol mill, which can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT automatic. Also, there is a 1.5-litre 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated MPi petrol motor, which has 6-speed MT and IVT automatic options. The new Verna does not get a diesel engine.

2023 Hyundai Verna: New Variants

The new 2023 Hyundai Verna has four variants — EX, S, SX and SX(O). In 2023 Hyundai Verna, there are seven monotone and a couple of dualtone colour options. Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown are the three new monotone colours in the new vehicle.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price Range

As the old Hyundai Verna was available at Rs 9.64 lakh to Rs 15.72 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Hyundai Verna price is expected to start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Hyundai Verna: Features, Specifications

In terms of features, 2023 Hyundai Verna offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone connectivity, a sunroof, connected car tech, auto AC, headlights, and wipers, ventilated seats, reclinable second-row seats, a digital cockpit, wireless charging, and more.

