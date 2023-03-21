Home

Car And Bike

2023 Hyundai Verna Launch LIVE: Check Price, Features, Powertrain Of The ‘Futuristic’ Sedan

live

2023 Hyundai Verna Launch LIVE: Check Price, Features, Powertrain Of The ‘Futuristic’ Sedan

The new Hyundai Verna will feature a much more futuristic appearance over its predecessor and is likely to come with features like full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights along with sporty alloy wheels.

2023 Hyundai Verna Launch LIVE

2023 Hyundai Verna Launch LIVE: The new-generation Hyundai Verna will be launched in India today, March 21, 2023. The car will be available in four variants – EX, S, SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options. The new Hyundai Verna will feature a much more futuristic appearance over its predecessor and is likely to come with features like full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights along with sporty alloy wheels. The Verna will be available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The new Hyundai Verna will be competing against the latest generation of Honda City which was updated recently and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which is also awaiting a major upgrade from its manufacturer.

One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the below-embedded link.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.