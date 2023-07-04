Home

Car And Bike

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift To Launch Today In India: Here’s What to Expect

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift To Launch Today In India: Here’s What to Expect

The anticipated pricing range for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom)

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift To Launch Today In India: Here's What to Expect

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Kia India will unveil the mid-size Seltos SUV in a refreshed form. On July 4, the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will debut in India. We may get a sneak peek at the SUV’s new look and feature-rich interior in a teaser film the firm produced prior to its official introduction.

Price Range Of The Car

The anticipated pricing range for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the current model is available for between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom), as per India Today.

You may like to read

Features Of The 2023 Seltos

The 2023 Seltos has new LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. Backward-facing LED taillights have been redesigned. Don’t be surprised to find 18-inch variants at the moment because even the alloy wheels are brand-new.

The upcoming Kia Seltos will get modified bumpers, revamped LED headlights with DRLs, new alloy wheels, altered taillights, and other stylistic changes. Seltos will receive a variety of new improvements on the inside of the facelifted models. A 10.25-inch touchscreen display with linked car technology, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and other features will be available, as per Financial Express.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.