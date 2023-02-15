Home

2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe Launched | All You Need To Know

2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe

New Delhi: Yamaha Motor launched its 2023 FZS FI recently. The latest Yamaha FZS FI V4 Deluxe gets an OBD 2 compliant to meet future norms and the bike manufacturer has also offered other features along with it. The bike gets several upgrades which consist of revised front design, new features and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

As far as price is concerned, the 2023 Yamaha FZS FI V4 is priced at ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the ongoing standard FZ FI costs ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here are some of the key details: What’s New?

Yamaha has introduced a new headlamp cluster on the 2023 FZS FI V4.

It consists of a reflector-style LED headlight in the centre with separate LEDs for low and high beams.

The headlight is flanked by LED Daytime Running Lamps

Crowning the headlight is a small windscreen that incorporates LED indicators.

Yamaha is offering LED indicators on its entire range of motorcycles in India.

The 2023 FZS FI V4 Deluxe is offered in three colour options which are Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black.

The bike gets a new LCD console hiding behind a new flyscreen.

The console comes with Bluetooth connectivity for the Y-Connect mobile app which brings information like incoming calls, SMS alerts, notifications, remaining battery level of the smartphone on the LCD console.

The buyers will get vehicle telematics, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and more.

Yamaha has introduced a traction control system on this motorcycle.

The FZ-S Fi deluxe V4 the only bike in the segment to feature this safety system.

