Top Trending Videos

2024 Hyundai Creta Review: Better Than Kia Seltos?

Hyundai is offering 5 Powertrain Options including 1 New Powertrain - 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT); 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT); New 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT).

Updated: January 28, 2024 5:39 PM IST

By ankit dubey ankit dubey

The new Hyundai CRETA is loaded with advanced and Hi-tech features – Quad Beam LED Headlamps, Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, connected 26.03 cm HD Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster, Premium Interiors, Drive Mode Select, Traction Control Modes, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Paddle Shifters and also Hyundai CRETA shall offer Advanced Blue Link connected car service with over 70 features & 36 standard safety features.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.