2024 Tata Harrier EV All Wheel Drive First Look

Tata Motors showcased its upcoming Tata Harrier EV in the final production avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo.

Published: February 6, 2024 11:35 AM IST

By ankit dubey | Edited by ankit dubey

Tata Motors showcased its upcoming Tata Harrier EV in the final production avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo. Tata Motors has displayed this new flagship electric SUV with a completed exterior and interior. Check out this video to know more.

