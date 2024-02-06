By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
2024 Tata Harrier EV All Wheel Drive First Look
Tata Motors showcased its upcoming Tata Harrier EV in the final production avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo. Tata Motors has displayed this new flagship electric SUV with a completed exterior and interior. Check out this video to know more.