2024 Yamaha FZ-X, Yamaha FZ-S New Variants & Colours

Yamaha Motor India showcased their upcoming products in Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

Here is the first look on upcoming Yamaha FZ-X & Yamaha FZ-S upcoming variants and colours. Yamaha Motor India showcased their upcoming products in Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Check out full video to know more.

