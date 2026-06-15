2026 Honda Motorcycle range announced: Prices, features & full details inside

Honda has updated its 2026 premium bike lineup! CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp now get E-Clutch tech, while Gold Wing gets a new colour option.

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced updates to its premium motorcycle portfolio for 2026, introducing E-Clutch-equipped versions of the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp. The company has also updated the Gold Wing with a new colour option while the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP continues unchanged in the lineup.

E-Clutch Technology Introduced on 755cc Platform

The key update for 2026 is the introduction of Honda’s E-Clutch system on the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp. The technology enables clutchless gear shifts while retaining the option of manual clutch operation.

Both motorcycles are powered by Honda’s 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 67.5 kW of power and 75 Nm of torque.

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch

The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch continues as Honda’s middleweight naked street motorcycle. It features Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork-Big Piston upside-down front suspension, dual 296 mm front disc brakes, multiple riding modes and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync connectivity.

The motorcycle will be offered in Graphite Black and is priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch

Honda has also introduced the E-Clutch system on the XL750 Transalp adventure touring motorcycle. The model continues to feature Showa SFF-CA upside-down front suspension, a 5.0-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync integration, multiple riding modes including Gravel mode and dual LED headlamps.

The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch will be available in Ross White and Pearl Deep Mud Gray colour options. Pricing has been set at ₹13.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gold Wing Receives New Colour Option

For 2026, the Gold Wing remains mechanically unchanged and is now available in a new Gun Metal Black Metallic paint scheme.

The luxury touring motorcycle continues to be powered by an 1833cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Key features include an electronically adjustable windscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, integrated audio system and an airbag.

The Gold Wing is priced at ₹44.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Continues in Line-up

Honda’s flagship supersport motorcycle, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, remains part of the 2026 range.

The motorcycle is powered by a 1000cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 160 kW and 113 Nm. Equipment includes Öhlins Smart-EC 3.0 electronic suspension, Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers with dual 330 mm discs, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument display.

The model will continue to be offered in Grand Prix Red and is priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).