2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N explained: Every new feature you need to know

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N has received a major feature update, making the popular SUV more premium, connected and technologically advanced. In this video, we take a detailed look at everything that’s new in the latest Scorpio-N and explore how these additions improve the overall driving and ownership experience.
One of the biggest highlights is the newly introduced panoramic sunroof
, which adds a more premium feel to the cabin. The SUV also gets a 540-degree surround-view camera with Blind View Monitor
, offering better visibility around the vehicle and making parking and navigating tight spaces easier.
The updated Scorpio-N also features a larger touchscreen infotainment system
and a fully digital instrument cluster
, bringing a more modern and tech-focused cabin experience. Mahindra has also introduced new alloy wheel designs
, adding to the SUV’s road presence.
Other notable updates include fast-charging USB Type-C ports
, improving convenience for passengers on longer journeys, along with several other technology, comfort and safety enhancements across selected variants.
In this video, we take a closer look at all these updates and explain which variants get which features. If you’re planning to buy the Scorpio-N in 2026, this video will help you understand what has changed and whether the latest version is worth considering.