2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open from Today : Variants, Prices and Key Details

Mahindra XUV 7XO bookings are now open with prices starting at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in multiple variants with petrol and diesel options, the SUV brings new design updates, tech and new features. Read more to know variants, prices and key highlights of this car.

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra has officially opened bookings for the new Mahindra XUV 7XO across India starting today. Customers can now book the SUV both online and at authorised dealerships with a token amount of ₹21,000.

The XUV 7XO builds on Mahindra’s strong SUV portfolio with refreshed design elements, advanced technology, and different powertrain options.

Prices and Variants

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L.

Introductory ex-showroom prices:

• AX (Base): ₹13.66 lakh

• AX3: From ₹16.02 lakh

• AX5: From ₹17.52 lakh

• AX7: From ₹18.48 lakh

• AX7T: From ₹20.99 lakh

• AX7L (Top variant): Up to ₹24.92 lakh

Prices vary based on engine choice, transmission, seating configuration and drivetrain. The SUV is offered in 6- and 7-seat configurations, depending on the variant.

Also Mahindra has confirmed that these introductory prices are applicable for the first limited batch of customer deliveries.

Engine and Powertrain Options

The XUV 7XO is offered with Two different engine options:

2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

2.2-litre diesel engine

Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmissions, while all-wheel drive is offered on select diesel variant only.

Features and Key Highlights

Triple-screen layout for infotainment, driver display and passenger screen (Standard in all variants) Level 2 ADAS with multiple driver assistance features Panoramic sunroof Multiple airbags and advanced safety systems Premium audio system and connected car technology

