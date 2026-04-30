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2026 MG4 Breaks Cover in Beijing, Global Launch Expected Soon-Details Inside

2026 MG4 Breaks Cover in Beijing, Global Launch Expected Soon-Details Inside

MG4 debuts at Beijing Auto Show with new design, tech & battery updates. MG 4X SUV and MG 07 also unveiled.

MG Motor recently unveiled multiple new products at Beijing Auto Show and Among them, the public debut of the 2026 MG4 stood out, indicating that the model could be nearing a global launch.

The showcase forms part of MG’s broader push in the new energy vehicle space, with additional reveals including the MG 4X and MG 07.

2026 MG4 Makes First Public Appearance

The 2026 MG4 was presented in several variants, marking its first official appearance at a major international auto show. While the company has not announced a confirmed launch timeline, its presence at the event suggests that a market introduction may not be far off.

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In terms of design, the model features updated exterior elements such as new colour options, a contrasting black roof and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior and Features

Inside, the MG4 receives a new cabin setup focused on digital interfaces and comfort features. The vehicle is equipped with an 8-inch driver display and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen. Wireless smartphone connectivity is supported along with multiple in-car interface updates.

Front seats include functions such as heating, ventilation and memory settings. Additional updates include enhancements to the vehicle’s driver assistance systems particularly in parking-related functions designed for complex urban environments.

Platform and Battery

The MG4 continues to use a cell-to-body (CTB) structure integrating the battery within the vehicle’s architecture. It is also equipped with a semi-solid battery system and an integrated thermal management setup.

MG 4X Global Debut Confirmed for May

Alongside the MG4, MG confirmed that the MG 4X will make its global debut in May 2026. The model is positioned as an electric SUV and will come with rear-wheel drive and a five-link independent suspension as standard across variants.

The MG 4X is also expected to feature a semi-solid battery configuration aligning it with the brand’s latest electric vehicle architecture.

MG 07 Introduced with AI-Based Driving System

The event also marked the introduction of the MG 07, a coupe-style model that will be offered in both battery electric and plug-in hybrid forms.

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