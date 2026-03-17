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2026 Renault Duster Launched in India: Full Details Inside

2026 Renault Duster Launched in India: Full Details Inside

Renault Duster launched in India at ₹10.49 lakh (₹10.29 lakh intro). Gets turbo petrol & strong hybrid options, ADAS features, and a 10.1-inch infotainment. Hybrid bookings for 2026 already sold out.

Renault Duster has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while an introductory price of ₹10.29 lakh is available under the R-Pass programme until March 31, 2026. Dispatches of the SUV have begun nationwide.

The new-generation Duster is built on Renault Group’s Modular Platform , focusing on structural strength and efficiency. It continues with its SUV design, offering high ground clearance along with approach and departure angles aimed at improving usability across different road conditions.

Under the hood, the SUV gets turbo petrol options, including the Turbo TCe 160 engine producing 163 PS and 280 Nm. It is available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT transmission.

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Renault has also introduced an E-Tech strong hybrid variant, which combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery. The company claims that it can operate in electric mode for a large part of city driving. Strong demand has been reported for the hybrid, with the entire 2026 allocation already sold out. Bookings are expected to reopen closer to Diwali deliveries.

Inside, the Duster features a driver-oriented cabin with a 10.1-inch OpenR Link infotainment system that includes Google built-in services such as Maps, Assistant, and Play Store. Other features include a digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and connected car technology.

The SUV is available in five variants : Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, and Iconic. Feature highlights across variants include full LED lighting, electric tailgate, 360-degree camera, and up to 17 ADAS features. Safety equipment such as six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system is standard.

Pricing for the Turbo TCe 100 starts at ₹10.49 lakh, while the more powerful Turbo TCe 160 range goes up to ₹16.99 lakh for the top-spec manual variant and ₹18.49 lakh for the DCT version. R-Pass prices are lower across select variants for a limited period.

Renault is also offering flexible subscription options along with a 7-year warranty programme

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