2026 Renault Kwid walkaround: Worth buying as a budget AMT?

Looking for an affordable automatic hatchback? Thehas become even more attractive with its competitive pricing, stylish design, and city-friendly driving experience. But is it still the best budget AMT hatchback you can buy in India?In this detailed walkaround, I take you through everything you need to know about the new Renault Kwid AMT. From its latest pricing and available variants to the exterior styling, cabin layout, and practical features, this video covers every important aspect. You’ll also get a close look at the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, comfort features, boot space, and overall practicality for daily driving.If you’re planning to buy your first automatic car or looking for a compact hatchback that’s easy to drive in city traffic, this video will help you understand whether the Kwid AMT is the right choice for you. We’ll also discuss its pros, drawbacks, and where it stands against rivals in the budget hatchback segment.Watch the complete video to see the 2026 Renault Kwid AMT in detail and find out whether it’s worth buying or if there are better alternatives available in the same price range.