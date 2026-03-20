2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review | What’s New & Should You Buy?

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift brings subtle updates, but does it still make sense in today’s competitive compact SUV segment? In this video, we take a detailed look at what’s new and whether it’s worth your money.

I drive the Kushaq across real-world conditions including city traffic, highways, and rough roads to give you an honest and practical review. From ride quality and handling to engine performance and comfort, everything is tested in everyday scenarios that actually matter.

We also explore the updated design, interior features, infotainment system, and safety tech to see if Skoda has improved the overall package. The Kushaq has always been known for its solid build quality and driving dynamics, but does it still stand out against newer rivals?

If you’re planning to buy a compact SUV in 2026, this review will help you understand whether the Skoda Kushaq is still a smart choice or if you should consider other options. Watch till the end for a clear verdict based on real driving experience.