2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Teased Ahead of January 20 Launch- Design, Cabin & Key Updates Expected

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Teased Ahead of Jan 20 Launch, Reveals Updated LED Lighting, Wider Stance, Expected Cabin Tech Upgrades and Familiar Mechanical Setup.

Skoda India is gearing up to launch the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift on January 20, marking the brand’s first launch of the calendar year. Ahead of its official debut, teaser images and videos has been released across its social media.

Updated Exterior with New LED Lighting Signature

The teasers reveal several notable exterior updates, major change in the lighting department. The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to feature LED DRL, sharper LED headlamps, and a revised front grille. At the rear, the SUV will sport connected LED tail lamps along giving it a more premium appearance.

Wider Stance

Visually, the facelifted Kushaq appears to adopt a wider and more planted stance. The silhouette teased by Skoda suggests a broader look. These changes are expected to enhance the SUV’s on-road presence.

Cabin Upgrades Expected

Inside, the 2026 Kushaq facelift is likely to receive significant updates focused on comfort and tech. To stay competitive in the compact SUV segment. Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with improved usability.

Mechanically, the Kushaq facelift is expected to remain largely unchanged. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is likely to continue with the same power output. Rest all details, including variants and pricing, will be revealed at the official launch.

