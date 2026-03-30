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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Everything You Need to Know!

2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Everything You Need to Know!

TVS Motor Company has updated the 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V lineup with new variants and expanded features. The motorcycle now comes in three variants

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has announced an update to its TVS Apache RTR 160 4V lineup for 2026 introducing additional variants and extending several features across the range.

With this update the motorcycle is now offered in three variants: Single Channel ABS, Dual Channel ABS with upside down front suspension, and a higher-spec USD variant equipped with a TFT display and traction control. The company has expanded the availability of certain features such as a projector headlamp, all-LED lighting, and an assist and slipper clutch to more variants whereas these were earlier limited to the top-spec model.

The updated range starts at ₹1,25,440 (ex-showroom) for the single-channel ABS variant. The dual-channel ABS variant with USD suspension is priced at ₹1,30,690 (ex-showroom) while the top-end variant with TFT display and traction control is priced at ₹1,37,440 ( ex-showroom).

In terms of equipment, all variants now include a Class-D projector headlamp with LED daytime running lights, along with a full LED lighting setup that covers the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators. The assist and slipper clutch has also been added to additional variants aimed at improving gear shifts and reducing wheel hop during downshifting.

The entry and mid variants are equipped with a digital LCD instrument cluster, while the top variant continues to feature a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity through the SmartXonnect system. The connected features include turn-by-turn navigation and call alerts. Adjustable brake and clutch levers are available on the higher variants.

In terms of safety aids, dual-channel ABS is available from the mid variant onwards, while traction control is limited to the top variant. The motorcycle continues to offer three ride modes-: Sport, Urban, and Rain which adjust throttle response and ABS intervention.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the engine or core hardware. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues to be powered by a 160cc four-valve engine producing 17.55 PS. Other retained features include radial tyres and a hydroformed handlebar. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks in the base variant and USD forks in the higher variants.

The motorcycle is offered in multiple colour options depending on the variant including Matte Black, Racing Red, Granite Grey, Pearl White, and Marine Blue.

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