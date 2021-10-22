New Delhi: When it comes to scooters, the Honda Activa is miles ahead of its rivals in terms of sales. Like every month, the Honda Activa was the largest-selling scooter in September 2021 as well. It was followed by the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Dio and TVS Ntorq 125. Let us have a look at their sales figures in September 2021.Also Read - From Jupiter To Apache: Here Are Offers On TVS Models For 2021 Festive Season

Honda Activa (6G/125) – 2,45,352 units

The Honda Activa (6G/125) garnered total sales of 2,45,352 units in September 2021. While the Activa 6G is priced between Rs 69,645 and Rs 71,391 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Activa 125 is available in the price range of Rs 73,203 to Rs 80,325 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Top 2Wheelers in September: Splendor, Activa Rule; Shine Ahead Of HF Deluxe

TVS Jupiter – 56,339 units

The TVS Jupiter (110cc) witnessed total sales 56,339 units in September 2021. It sits in the price bracket of Rs 65,673 to Rs 76,573 (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS Motor Company recently launched the TVS Jupiter 125 in India in the price range of Rs 73,400 to Rs 81,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model is expected to bolster the sales of the TVS Jupiter brand. Also Read - New TVS Jupiter 125 vs Rivals: Price, Specifications Compared

Suzuki Access 125 – 45,040 units

The Suzuki Access 125 clocked total sales of 45,040 units in September 2021. The scooter is offered in the price range of Rs 73,400 to Rs 78,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition is priced between Rs 80,600 and Rs 82,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Dio – 34,557 units

The Honda Dio accumulated sales of 34,557 units in September 2021. While the Dio in priced between Rs 65,075 and Rs 68,473 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Dio Repsol Edition is available for Rs 70,973 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Ntorq 125 – 29,452 units

The TVS Ntorq 125, which is priced between Rs 73,370 to Rs 85,125 (ex-showroom, Delhi), registered total sales of 29,452 units in September 2021.

5 Best-Selling Scooters In September 2021