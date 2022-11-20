5 Safest Cars In India With 5-Star Ratings

The better the safety features, the more secure you will feel while driving the car.

5 Safest Cars In India: While buying a car, apart from the look, and design, the customer gives the most priority to the safety features. The better the safety features, the more secure you will feel while driving the car. The driving experience will also be better than before. Nowadays vehicles have started coming with a lot of advanced features. There are also such features in many vehicles which alert you by sending a warning alert in an emergency situation. Apart from this, they also help you in such situations. Here we are telling you about those cars which have got the status of India’s safest cars by Global NCAP and have got a 5-star rating.

WHAT IS GLOBAL NCAP?

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) is a project of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK-registered charity. It provides safety ratings to vehicles through crash testing. The safety rating of Indian vehicles is checked at a speed of 64 kilometers per hour. It is divided into Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). Each category is rated based on the safety performance of the vehicle.

1. MAHINDRA XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 is the second car from the Mahindra group to get a 5-star safety rating. Along with this, this car has also been given the ‘Safer Choice Award’. Apart from this, this vehicle has got 4-star rating in child protection. This vehicle includes seven airbags, ABS, ESP, advanced driver assistance system, forward collision warning, emergency brake, cruise control, lane keep assist, smart pilot assist, auto high-beam assist, and booster headlights. Its starting price is Rs 13.18 lakhs.

2. TATA NEXON

Tata Nexon also gets a 5-star safety rating. It scored 16.6 out of 17 in Global NCAP’s car crash test. Its starting price is Rs 7.54 lakh. Its mileage is 21.5 km per liter. This car has got a 5-star rating in adult protection and a 3-star rating in child protection. The 1499cc engine has been given in this SUV. It includes features like dual front airbags, brake disc wiping, emergency brake, electric traction control, ABS, and reverse parking assist camera.

3. TATA ALTROZ

Tata Altroz’s ​​price starts from Rs 6.20 Lakh. The price of this vehicle with a 1399 cc engine starts from Rs 5.69 lakhs. At the same time, its mileage is 25.11 km per liter. This car has got a 5-star rating in adult protection and a 3-star rating in child protection. It includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, voice alert, fog lamps, reverse parking camera, and corner stability control.

4. TATA PUNCH

Tata Punch is the cheapest among the 5-star rated vehicles. Its price starts from Rs 5.82 lakhs. It has been given a 5-star rating by Global NCAP. This car has got a 5-star rating in adult protection and a 4-star rating in child protection. In terms of safety features, it gets front seatbelt pretensioners, dual front airbags, seat belt reminder, ISOFIX anchorages, front fog lamps, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers in top trims and ABS. It has scored 16.45 points out of 17 on the safety crash test.

5. MAHINDRA XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 was the first car from the Mahindra Group to receive a 5-star rating. It has also received the Alle Safer Choice Award from Global NCAP. This car has got a 5-star rating in adult protection and a 4-star rating in child protection. It gets features like ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all four wheels, 6-speed transmission, LED tail lamps, and all 4 power windows. Its price starts from Rs 8.42 lakhs and when it comes to its mileage, it is 20 km per liter.