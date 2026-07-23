526 km Range, lifetime battery warranty: Kia Syros EV launched in India

Kia Syros EV launched in India from ₹13.49 lakh with up to 526 km claimed range, dual battery options, Level 2 ADAS and 100 kW fast charging.

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Kia India has launched the Kia Syros EV in the Indian market with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh for the 42 kWh battery variant. The Extended Range version equipped with a 51.4 kWh battery starts at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV will be available for sale across Kia dealerships in India from 30 July 2026.

The Syros EV becomes Kia India’s second mass-market electric vehicle manufactured in the country. Alongside the vehicle launch, the company has introduced several ownership programmes including an assured buyback scheme Battery-as-a-Service and a long-term battery warranty.

Battery Options and Range

The Kia Syros EV is available with two battery pack options.

The 42 kWh battery delivers an ARAI-certified MIDC Full range of 443 km while the 51.4 kWh Extended Range battery offers a claimed 526 km MIDC Full range. According to Kia, this makes it the first vehicle in its segment to cross the 500 km claimed range mark.

Power output is rated at 171 PS, and the Extended Range version can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. The SUV supports 100 kW DC fast charging enabling the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 39 minutes under suitable charging conditions.

The EV also comes with a 10.8 kW onboard AC charger, Battery Conditioning technology for improved DC charging performance and an IP67-rated Nickel Manganese Cobalt battery pack paired with a liquid-cooled thermal management system.

Battery-as-a-Service and Ownership Programmes

Kia has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service model for the Syros EV. Under this programme, the chassis and battery are financed separately through a dual-loan structure. The company states that ownership can begin from ₹7.99 lakh while the battery payment is charged at ₹3.3 per kilometre.

The Syros EV is also covered by a Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty, valid for 15 years with unlimited kilometres for the first owner. For subsequent owners, the battery warranty is valid for 8 years or 1,60,000 km whichever is earlier.

The company has also introduced My Convenience e-Plus, a maintenance and ownership package available in 4-year Premium and 5-year Luxury options, covering maintenance, extended warranty and roadside assistance.

Exterior Design

The Syros EV follows Kia’s electric vehicle design language and features EV-specific styling elements.

Exterior highlights include:

* Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps

* Star Map LED daytime running lamps with integrated turn indicators

* Signature Digital Tiger Face front design

* LED tail lamps

* Auto streamline door handles

* 17-inch Crystal Cut dual-tone aero alloy wheels (16-inch wheels available on select variants)

* Black front and rear skid plates

* Roof rails

* Side body garnish

Interior and Features

Inside, the Syros EV features a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel consisting of:

* 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

* 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

* 5-inch climate control display

Other cabin features include:

* Kia Connect 2.0 with over 95 connected car features

* Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

* Harman Kardon 8-speaker audio system

* Wireless smartphone charger

* Front and rear ventilated seats

* Four-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

* Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

* 64-colour ambient lighting

* Smart dual-camera dashcam

* Rear door sunshades

* Multiple USB Type-C charging ports, including a 100W front USB-C charger

* 16-litre front storage compartment (frunk)

* Sliding and reclining rear seats with 60:40 split functionality

Safety Features

The Kia Syros EV comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems featuring 16 autonomous driving assistance functions.

These include:

* Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

* Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

* Lane Keeping Assist

* Lane Following Assist

* Junction Turning Assist

* Blind View Monitor

* 360-degree camera

* Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (Reverse)

* Front, rear and side parking sensors

Standard safety equipment also includes:

* Six airbags

* Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

* Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

* Brake Assist System (BAS)

* Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

* ISOFIX child seat mounts

* Rear Occupant Alert

* Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Variants and Colours

The Kia Syros EV is offered in seven variants across the two battery options.

42 kWh Battery

* HTK

* HTK+

* HTX

51.4 kWh Extended Range

* HTK+ ER

* HTX ER

* HTX+ ER

* X-Line ER

Customers can choose from nine exterior colours including Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl and exclusive X-Line colour options. Three interior themes are also available depending on the variant.