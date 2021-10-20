New Delhi: The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most significant vehicles to be launched in India this year. Its popularity has absolutely skyrocketed. Within two weeks of the commencement of bookings on October 7, the Mahindra XUV700 has bagged 65,000 orders. And, there is a piece of very good news for the customers who booked a petrol variant of the SUV.Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Breaks National 24 Hours Endurance Record, Clocks Over 4,000Km

Mahindra & Mahindra will start the deliveries of the XUV700 petrol from October 30. The deliveries of the XUV700 diesel will start from the last week of November. The automaker has partnered with a prominent global consulting company to devise and implement an algorithm-based process to deliver the SUV. The objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700: Top Highlights Of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus-Rival

According to Mahindra & Mahindra, the delivery timelines will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships starting from October 27 for both XUV700 petrol and XUV700 diesel variants. The date may change, depending on the prevailing global supply chain scenario. Also Read - Booked Mahindra XUV700? Check Delivery Timeline Of Your New SUV Here

The Mahindra XUV700 petrol uses a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion mill that produces 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be had either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The Mahindra XUV700 diesel gets a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk engine in two different tunes. It produces 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter.

The Mahindra XUV700 garnered 50,000 bookings in less than 3 hours over two days (25,000 in 57 minutes on October 7 and another 25,000 in 2 hours on October 8). The SUV is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 are open at present, you will have to pay the price that will prevail at the time of the delivery.